Christian Dickson led the Hibbing offense with a hat trick in a 12-1 win over Red Wing on Saturday.
Peyton Taylor, Broden Fawcett and Keegan Fink each scored twice for Hibbing.
Landin Ramstad scored the lone Red Wing goal on the power play at 12 minutes, 42 seconds of the second period. Charlie Peterson had the assist on the goal.
Red Wing's freshman goalie Ben Flaaen made 52 saves.
