Red Wing graduates Leah Herzog and Sophia Yoemans each competed in the US Women’s Amatuer Qualifier on July 5 at the Victory Links Golf Course in Blaine, MN. Each of the golfers just missed the qualifying positions.
Herzog had birdies on the sixth, eighth and 12th holes before a pair of bogeys on the 17th and 18th to end her round 1-under-par 70.
Yoemans bounced back from a bogey on the third hole with back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. She birdied the 12th before making bogey on the 17th to end her round with a 70.
The two were tied, along with Kirsten Rudgeley and Jayden Jevnick for two alternate qualifying spots. The four began a two-hole playoff for the two alternate spots. Jevnick and Rudgeley each claimed alternate spots as Yoemans missed a par putt on the first hole and Herzog missed a short birdie putt on the second hole. Rudgeley parred the first hole and made eagle on the second while Jevnick made birdie on the second.
