In the top-10 after round one, Red Wing’s Leah Herzog finished in seventh place at the Minnesota State Women’s Open Championship with a final score of 153 at the two-round event Aug. 12-13 held at the Minnesota Valley Country Club.
Herzog was at even-par until a triple-bogey on the eighth hole. She maintained even-par on the back nine with birdies on the 15th and 18th holes to finish 3-over-par 73 in the first round. The front nine again gave her some troubles in the final round. Herzog finished five strokes off the winner Betsy Kelly.
Lake City’s Lexi Geolat was tied with Herzog for seventh place after the first round, but fell back to a tie for 11th (155) after five bogeys on the back nine in the final round. Geolat also tied three others for most total birdies in the event with seven.
Sophia Yoemans of Red Wing and Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen of Lake City tied for 20th overall with a score of 159. Lake City’s Ava Wallerich toed for 32nd place with a score of 163, while Red Wing’s Stephanie Herzog finished with a 166, tied for 40th place.
