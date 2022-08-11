Leah Herzog led a group of area golfers who competed in the Minnesota Women’s Open on Tuesday and Wednesday at Rush Creek Golf Course in Maple Grove.
The former Red Wing standout, Herzog tied for ninth place with a two-round score of 149. She got off to a good start with back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. She recorded nine pars, two bogeys and two double bogeys the rest of the way to end her first round with a 76. Herzog began her second round with a birdie on the first and later had a bogey to end the front nine even-par. She had two birdies and a bogey through 17 but had a double-bogey to end the round and finish 1-over-par in the second round.
Lake City’s Jordana Winhorst-Knudsen finished in a tie for 18th place with a score of 154. She shot a 42 on the front nine then settled in a shot even-par 36 on the back which included a birdie on the 17th. Windhorst-Knudsen improved upon her 78 in the first round with a 76 in the second, making 10 consecutive pars to begin the round and recording a birdie on the 13th. She closed out her second round with five bogeys.
Red Wing graduate Angie Ause was also in a tie for 18th place. Ause made birdie on the 5th and 12th, but had bogeys on five of the final six holes to finish her first round with a 75. In the second, Ause shot a 38 on the front and 41 on the back nine while making 12 pars total in the round.
Lake City graduate Lexi Geolat ended in a tie for 24th place. She shot a 36-hole total of 155. Geolat made birdie on the 11th to shoot 38 on the back nine after shooting a 44 on the front during the first round. Her second round was stellar as she made three straight birdies to recover from a bogey on the 5th and double bogey on the 6th. She later birdied the 11th, 13th and 18th to end with a second-round 73.
Ava Wallerich, former Lake City and current NDSU golfer, tied for 36th place with a 158. After a 44 on the front nine, Wallerich closed out the first round with five pars and a birdie on the 11th to end with an 83. In the second round, she shot 1-over on the front with a pair of bogeys and a birdie. Wallerich made birdie on the 16th to wrap up a 75.
Mara Rothgarn ended in a tie for 47th place. The Lake City graduate had a two-round score of 162. She recorded a birdie on the fifth and 12th in the first round, ending with an 82. Rothgarn birdied the third hole and had seven pars to finish off the second round with an 80.
Lake City’s Emma Berge finished in 85th place with a 36-hole total of 180. Berge shot a 90 in both rounds, recording a 45 on the front and back nine in the first and 46 on the front with a 44 on the back nine in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.