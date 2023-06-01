After 35 holes, the 18th green was the stage for some dramatics at the Section 1AA boys golf meet at Northern Hills Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.
In a position to make it to the state tournament, Lake City sophomore Braxton Berlin chipped onto the green and needed to make no worse than a bogey. A par would have secured him a spot at state.
Colton Rich of Lourdes, John Ahrens of Red Wing and Ryan Nutter of La Crescent-Hokah had all played themselves into the top three individual qualifying spots. Berlin needed to finish tied or ahead of Noah Amundson of Byron, who was in Berlin’s pairing for the second round.
Amundson made an uphill putt for birdie on the 18th. If Berlin parred the 18th, he would tie Amundson and go to state.
Before reaching the 18th tee box Berlin’s teammate, Noah Wallerich was in a tie with Amundson for the final state qualifier.
Berlin bogeyed the 18th, while Wallerich had parred it in the group ahead of him.
Amundson’s putt, Berlin’s bogey and Wallerich’s par on the 18th meant a playoff was needed to determine which Lake City golfer would go to state. Each had a 36-hole total of 153.
“I knew he was nervous. He was shaking the whole day. He held himself together at the end,” said Ahrens, who played with Berlin in each round of the section meet. “That's the worst thing that could have happened this week. I'm close with Noah, too. He's a really nice kid. It's very unfortunate the way it had to go down.”
Even Berlin admitted there were nerves that he hadn’t quite fully settled before the playoff hole began.
“I wasn't really thinking during the playoff hole,” he said.
Berlin and Wallerich played the first hole. Both drove to a similar spot. Wallerich flew the green, but Berlin duffed his first chip out of the rough. His second attempt left him with just a tap in for par. Wallerich couldn’t get his next shot to release on to the green and after an attempt to chip in from the fringe.
Knowing he had lost, Wallerich’s putt attempt lipped out, making the excruciating moment between the two teammates last even longer.
“It was crushing because he's basically the one that got me into golf in seventh grade and made me into who I am as a golfer today. Taught me everything he knew. I'm here now because of him.”
Berlin received hugs from Wallerich and his family, a congratulatory hug from Ahrens, then a big hug from his parents.
Last year, a two-hole playoff was needed to determine the final individual spot between Lake City’s Andru Kohrs and Alex Olson of Lourdes with Olson winning.
“I think if I said I would be in a playoff hole to go to state earlier this year, I would have been happy. If I knew it was against Noah, I don't know. I wouldn't have wanted that,” Berlin said.
Between the mixed emotions of defeating Wallerich, playing alongside Ahrens, Berlin said he plans to regroup and try to place in the top 10 at state.
“I've played that course before and played it well. I'll have high expectations just like I have here,” Berlin said.
Freshman Alex Ratz had a two-round total of 176. Senior Ethan Wurst and freshman Portland Grobe each had a 100 in the first round, while junior Alex Oliver had a 103.
“We had a really young team this year, but we played well,” Berlin said. “I think we can come back and do really well next year. Portland (Grobe) is in Alex's grade and he shoots well, too. I think we could be in the mix with PIZM and Stewartville next year.”
