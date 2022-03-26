University of Minnesota senior forward Taylor Heise was named the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner Saturday morning. The award presentation was made by USA Hockey on NHL Network. The award is given each season to the top player in NCAA Division I women's hockey.
After a terrific season, Heise became the third Gopher to win the Kazmaier Award. Krissy Wendell won it in 2005 and Amanda Kessel was a winner in 2013.
Heise previously was named an First Team All-American, the WCHA Offensive Player of the Year and overall Player of the Year. She led the nation in scoring and was apart of a top forward line that produced over 170 points combined.
The Lake City native watched with her teammates as the announcement for the Kazmaier Award aired live.
The other two finalists were Gabbie Hughes of Minnesota Duluth and Sophie Jaques of Ohio State.
