Last week the USA Hockey Foundation announced the three finalists for the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award. The list was trimmed from 10 players to three. Lake City's Taylor Heise was among the three finalists. The other two are senior forward Gabbie Hughes from the Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State's senior defenseman Sophie Jaques.
Heise, a senior forward with the University of Minnesota and Red Wing graduate, led the NCAA in points with 66 (29 goals, 37 assists) in 39 games played. She ranks second in goals and tied for fifth in assists.
In the past month, Heise was named First Team All-American, WCHA Player of the Year and WCHA Offensive Player of the Year.
The Kazmaier Award is given out to the top player in NCAA Division 1 women's hockey. The award winner will be announced on the NHL Network 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26.
