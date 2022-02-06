After facing Pine Island to kick off a home triangular, Lake City head coach Doug Vaith remained in the gym to watch the Panthers take on St. Charles. While that was going on, the Tigers wrestling team went to warm up elsewhere.
Led by the entertaining senior Jon Harvey, the Tigers played dodgeball during the dual.
It’s not the first time Harvey and the Tigers have snuck away to play dodgeball.
“We kind of get scared of what the consequence might be if coach finds out,” Harvey said.
“(He) provides entertainment,” Vaith said of Harvey after learning of the dodgeball game. “He keeps things loose. In wrestling that's good sometimes to stay loose. You don't want to be uptight.”
Off the mat, Harvey keeps the team engaged with “team bonding” games, bringing out his teammate’s personality. On the mat, he’s an intense competitor.
"He loves to compete. I think that's a big benefit to him,” Vaith said. “His competitiveness, his physical strength and the work he's put in has gotten him to where he's at.”
Harvey currently is ranked eighth at 160 pounds and has passed a few milestones this season.
On Jan. 8, Harvey earned his 100th career win. On Jan. 26, he got his 50th career pin.
Harvey has faced a lengthy list of talented wrestlers this season. Vaith said Harvey has the “ability to dial it in” when facing someone with a higher ranking or better record.
When it comes time to get on the mat, he doesn’t focus on what the opponent is ranked.
“It’s what you put into (the match) that matters,” Harvey said.
The past two seasons haven’t gone Harvey’s way. He missed half a season due to a broken leg, then had last season shortened by COVID-19.
With the time missed, he said he simply just wanted to wrestle more.
“I would like to get last year back,” Harvey said. “We didn't get to wrestle much. That was very tough. And in 10th grade, missed half the season with a broken leg. I just wish I was on the mat more.”
Leading up to the wrestling season, Harvey was a playmaker on the Tiger football team. He played wide receiver and defensive back. Harvey finished second on the team in tackles and interceptions and was an All-District player after previously being named All-Conference in soccer the prior three seasons.
Instead of soccer this fall, Harvey decided he’d try football because he missed it.
"It helped me get my tackling down. Doing that again was fun,” Harvey said of his first season of football since seventh grade. “The physicality helped me get back into shape for the season.”
In addition to playing a fall sport, Harvey attended practices and tournaments through the Gorilla Wrestling Club with coach Cody Buchanan in the summer. Other Tiger wrestlers have joined Harvey in the wrestling club and have had plenty of benefits.
In the summer-long program, Harvey got to finetune his technique and prepare for his “harder” matches this season.
Having made the state tournament in his past three seasons, Harvey has his sights on another appearance. He’d like to end his high school career by competing in the finals.
“You always try to push for more,” Harvey said. “It's what keeps me going to get better.”
