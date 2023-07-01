Thrilled to be taking on a head coaching position, Emmy Hartman was hired as Red Wing girls tennis coach.
She’s already familiar with the players on the team as she has two daughters, Lillian and Lorilei, who played last spring. Hartman assisted her husband, Johannes, in his first season coaching the boys team in the spring.
In the fall, the roles will be reversed.
“Johannes will be assisting me with the girls team, just as I assisted him with the boys team. We are a package deal,” Emmy said. “We spent our college years on the court together so it's pretty special to be back on court together now. With our two daughters playing on the team as well it has really become a family affair.”
Hartman said her goals in her first year include continuing to build the team. Everyone on the roster is going to be a part of the building process which she says will have some challenges.
“I am hoping to encourage the girls in a way that challenges them on court, but more importantly, in a way that promotes positive leadership skills and builds team cohesiveness,” Hartman said.
She’s hoping her passion for tennis becomes apparent to the players and they find the joy in playing the sport while building their confidence, relationships with others and being with their teammates.
Hartman comes in with plenty of tennis playing experience having played at Red Wing, then at Nebraska Kearney. Over the years since, she has given private lessons.
“Red Wing High School’s Tennis program is lucky to have hired someone with Emmy’s tennis background,” said Paul Hartmann in a media release. “She did an outstanding job of developing relationships and coaching tennis with our boys program in the spring of 2023. She strives to develop well-rounded young athletes that will become better people and tennis players.”
