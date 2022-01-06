Getting a pass from Deso Buck, Maddox Hanson got a shot off in time and made the eventual game-winning shot from 3-point range. With Hanson’s shot in the final seconds of the game, the Red Wing boys basketball team won 55-52 over Faribault on Thursday night.
Hanson has been shooting well as of late from 3-point range, coming off a game on Tuesday in which he made five shots from beyond the perimeter.
Red Wing (5-3) extended its win streak to three games. The Wingers next face Century on Saturday, then travel to Rochester to face John Marshall on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.