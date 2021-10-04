Red Wing's Nora Hanson blew the competition away Friday evening on the campus of Red Wing high school. Hanson ran with the top finishers for half of the 5,000-meter race before pulling away to win in 19 minutes, 38 seconds. She finished 22 seconds ahead of second place.
Annika Johnson, Audrey Lahammer, Bryn Guse and Morgan Hanlin each scored team points for the Red Wing girls'. Johnson came in 20th place (21:48), Lahammer finished in 22nd (21:53), Guse finished in 31st (23:06) and Hanlin earned 35th (23:25).
As a team, the Red Wing girls' finished fourth with 102 points.
In the boys' race, Aaron Freier led the way for Red Wing. Freier came in 7th with a time of 17:44. Two more Winger runners earned top-20 times. Andrew Farrar came in 16th with a time of 18:20, while Rylan Bennyhoff came in 18th with a time of 18:29.
Elsewhere, Devin Klatt came in 35th (19:08) and Jackson Plein finished in 46th (19:44). The boys' earned fifth place with 111 points.
