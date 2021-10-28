Two of Red Wing’s runners finished fast enough to qualify for the state meet. Eighth grader Nora Hanson and junior Aaron Freier each finished in third place. The two will represent the Wingers in the Class AA championship race.
Hanson ran the race in 19 minutes, 0.8 seconds, 0.8 seconds behind second place. Freier battled for second place in the final lap and came 0.2 seconds from second (17:12.2).
Hanson led the Winger girls to fourth place with 117 points. Audrey Lahammer finished in 16th (21:15.5), Annika Johnson came in 20th (21:25.4), Bryn Guse finished in 38th (22:19.4) and Morgan Hanlin rounded out the point earners for the Wingers in 40th (22:20.6).
The Winger boys finished fifth with a score of 128 points. Andrew Farrar finished in ninth (17:44.4), Rylan Bennyhoff took 28th (18:39.3), Devin Klatt finished in 37th and Jackson Plein earned 51st (19:34.2).
The state meet is held at St. Olaf in Northfield. The Class boys’ race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. while the girls’ race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
