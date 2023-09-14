Red Wing sophomore Nora Hanson completed yet another top 5 finish at the Mayo Invitational Thursday afternoon at the hilly Eastwood Golf Course.
Hanson ran in fourth place with a time of 19 minutes, 44.72 seconds. She was one of four girls to run the race in under 20 minutes.
Annika Johnson finished in 45th with a time of 22:18.96. Emme Hattemer was 61st (22:55.33) and Alyssa Rippentrop was 95th (25:11.58).
Rylan Bennyhoff led the Winger boys, coming in 51st with a time of 18:04.96. Isaiah Ricks took 61st with a time of 18:25.38. David Lexvold ran in 84th, completing the race in 19:12.55. Owen Runquist and Jackson Plein rounded out the top 5 for the team. Runquist was 91st (19:19.39) and Plein was 92nd (19:20.18).
The Red Wing boys team finished in 13th place among 22 teams.
