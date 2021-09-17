Nora Hanson highlighted the day for Red Wing on Thursday at the Eastwood Golf Course for the Mayo Invitational.
The girls’ team took seventh place out of 20 teams, while the boys earned 12th place out of 24 teams.
Hanson finished the race in sixth place individually. Her time of 20 minutes, 9.59 seconds led the team.
Audrey Lahammer finished second best of the Winger runners with a time of 22:19.83. Annika Johnson finished in 22:51.57. Morgan Hanlin was 85th individually with a time of 23:52.00. Elaina Borgschatz rounded out the top-5 on the team (24:16.12).
Aaron Freier led the boys team with a time of 17:48.90. Freier also finished 26th individually. Andrew Farrar came in 49th place, second best on the team with a time of 18:23.38. Rylan Bennyhoff finished in 18:54.58. Devin Klatt ran the race in 19:38.60, while Lucas Anderson rounded out the top-5 on the team with a time of 20:24.05.
Red Wing next travels to Albert Lea on Tuesday.
