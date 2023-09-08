Red Wing competed at the Faribault Invitational Friday afternoon. The boys and girls cross country teams earned 10th place.
Nora Hanson led all runners with a second place finish. Hanson ran alongside Owatonna's Carsyn Brady for most of the race until Brady pulled away in the final 300 meters. Hanson ended with a time of 19 minutes, 21.08 seconds.
Annika Johnson ran in 34th place with a time of 21:57.73. Elaina Borgschatz ended in 44th place with a time of 22:12.65. Emme Hattemer and Alyssa Rippentrop rounded out the top girls runners. Hattemer ended in 59th (22:57.64), while Rippentrop was 74th (24:02.67).
Rylan Bennyhoff led the boys team with a time of 18:15.65 in 52nd place. Isaiah Ricks finished not far behind in 54th at 18:17.75. Owen Runquist ran the event in 19:10.49. David Lexvold finished in 19:15.97 and Jackson Plein rounded out the top five runners with a time of 19:35.61.
