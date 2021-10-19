The Red Wing cross country teams ran at the Big 9 Conference meet in Owatonna on Tuesday. The girls team finished in 8th place with a score of 185. The boys wound up in 11th with a score of 244.
Nora Hanson led the Winger girls, finishing in second place with a time of 19 minutes, 26.85 seconds. Audrey Lahammer came in 31st with a time of 21:18.59. Annika Johnson took 36th with a time of 21:30.46. Morgan Hanlin ran the race in 22:38.97 for 53rd place. Bryn Guse rounded out the point-earners for the Wingers in 63rd (23:11.8).
Aaron Freier and Andrew Farrar each finished the race in less than 18 minutes. Freier finished in 10th (17:17.73) while Farrar came in 21st (17:52.08). Devin Klatt finished in 63rd with a time of 18:49.81. Nathan Shannon came in 74th (19:53.3) and Lucas Anderson was not far behind in 76th (19:54.35).
Red Wing next competes in the Section 1AA meet on Thursday, Oct. 28.
