In a press release Friday morning, Red Wing has hired former Winger and current teacher Katelyn Hadler as head girls hockey coach pending board approval.
Hadler teaches physical education at Burnside Elementary. She played girls hockey at Red Wing from the 2010-11 season to her senior season in 2014-15. After high school, Hadler played club hockey at UW-Eau Claire and was club president.
The rest of the coaching staff has yet to be determined, but will be hired on shortly as Hadler begins taking over the girls hockey program as well as the youth programs in Red Wing.
"We are excited for our hockey program to hire a former player who understands the tradition of Winger Girls Hockey," activities director Paul Hartmann said in the press release. "Katelyn's core values are commitment, work ethic and integrity. She will strive to improve our student athletes' experience on a daily basis, while she's committed to teaching life lessons on and off the ice."
This story will be updated later. Check back for more.
