The Ellsworth girls basketball team bounced back with a 56-50 win over St. Croix Central on Tuesday.
The Panthers trailed by a single point at the half, then held St. Croix Central to 17 points in the second.
Molly Janke recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She had a team-high six assists and four steals.
Aubrey Wittenberg and Ava Brookshaw each scored nine points. Wittenberg buried a pair of 3-pointers, while Brookshaw hauled in eight rebounds. Kayla Kressin had eight points and nine rebounds. Maria Harrington came up with four steals.
Ellsworth (10-7, 6-2 MBC) faces Somerset on Friday.
Friday
In the Battle of Highway 10, Prescott had the upper hand on Ellsworth, winning 63-47.
A crucial game for both teams, the Cardinals and Panthers came into the game with identical 5-1 records against the Middle Border Conference.
Panthers head coach Jason Janke said it was another moment that demonstrates where the team is at. The Panthers have fallen into a pattern of winning a couple games, then losing two-in-a-row. Even in wins, the team can experience massive ups and downs.
“I think we've seen great progress,” Janke said of the team so far. “When you're in our situation, you literally see growing pains within the game. Last Friday, you're up 11, then down six, you win by six. It's like we're a yo-yo. The kids are busting their tail off.”
Learning to play in big games is still in progress. Part of that includes making shots at the free-throw line. The Cardinals made all 12 shots at the line in the second half while the Panthers were 5-for-8 in the second and 9-for-18 in the game.
Janke said the team talked about it after the game stressing the need to know those shots are going in. It continues to be one of the main focal points as something to work on.
The last two seasons, the Panthers had nine wins. Coming into the game, the Panthers had already reached that total. Playing as one of the top four teams in the conference certainly indicates the Panthers have drastically improved from past years.
Aubrey Wittenberg has become another reliable scorer for the Panthers. Her shot continues to improve and so does her point total. In her last two games, she scored eight points against Osceola and seven against Spring Valley. Against Prescott, Wittenberg carried the Panthers in the first half, scoring 12 points, including two 3-pointers.
Wittenberg cut hard to the paint, got herself free throw opportunities and looked comfortable on the perimeter.
Janke has noticed Wittenberg’s play lately, saying she’s another one of many players who have improved as the season has gone on.
“Some of them take a little longer to get in shape. Not that she isn't conditioned as an athlete, she's a cross-country runner and a good one, but just getting (her shot) and having your legs under you,” Janke said of Wittenberg. “She's playing good basketball. That's what we're accustomed to seeing from her. Somewhere in that eight to 12 range.”
Ellsworth has missed freshman Morgan Halvorson coming off the bench at first but quickly becoming a starter and supplying an average of eight points per game. Janke said after the game the injury to her lower ankle would be evaluated in the coming days. He was unsure of her timeline to return, but indicated it could be longer than a couple weeks.
PRESCOTT 63, ELLSWORTH 47
P 31 48 — 79
E 22 23 — 45
Prescott 79
Isabel Matzek 19, 4 3-pt; Katrina Budworth 15, 1 3-pt; Lila Posthuma 14, 1 3-pt; Brynley Goehring 8; Rhianna Stutz 4; Rylie Radloff 2; Madasyn Rundquist 2.
Ellsworth 45
Molly Janke 13, 2 3-pt; Aubrey Wittenberg 12, 2 3-pt; Ava Brookshaw 10, 1 3-pt; Kayla Kressin 5; Maria Harrington 4, 1 3-pt; Jillian Griggs 2; Taylor Peterson 1.
Free throws: P 16-19, E 9-18.
Three-point goals: P 6, E 6.
