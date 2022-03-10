At the end of it all, Lake City senior Natalie Bremer said she wouldn’t have it any other way. Facing a rival team for the section title after pulling out narrow wins just to get to the final game, even with the loss, it was the way she wanted it.
“This game is something special and I wouldn't want to do it against any other team,” she said. “Lourdes is a great competitor and we both really wanted it.”
The fifth-seeded Tigers’ bruising run through Section 1AA ended with a 62-57 loss to the second-seeded Eagles at the Mayo Civic Center Thursday night.
Head coach Drew Olinger made a long postgame speech to the team about why this season can still be looked back as a positive one. It certainly was for Olinger, who returned to Lake City after coaching in Red Wing.
“I never knew if I was going to get back into coaching after leaving Red Wing. These seniors were certainly one of the big reasons why I wanted to,” Olinger said. “They're great people, great kids. Not just athletically or academically, but personally, too. It's been an honor to coach these five seniors. I told the girls in the locker room after the game, 'all of us are better people because we've been around you.'”
The players themselves celebrated several record breaking moments from the all-time school scoring record to the program’s career rebounding record. The Tigers also had several young players carve out roles and produce in clutch situations.
“This is one of my most fun seasons that I've experienced,” Bremer said. “I love this game so much. Our bench is amazing. They are just as much into the game as we are. That helps us in the long run.”
Lake City led by 10 points for most of the second half and appeared on their way to a win. Lourdes senior CJ Adamson and the rest of the Eagles got on a 13-5 run in a three minute span, then went ahead with five minutes remaining and never gave up the lead.
Adamson took over in the final 8 minutes of the second half. After being held to just one field goal by a quartet of Tiger defenders, Adamson drove hard to the basket drawing fouls and showed off her range with a couple 3-pointers.
Olinger said the plan was to give her as many different looks as possible with the hope the Tigers could contain her for the whole game. It appeared to work well in the first half, and parts of the second.
“She's been playing really good basketball this last month or so and is one of the better players in this area,” Olinger said. “We knew it was going to be different looks here, different looks there, mix it up and see if we can throw her off her game.”
Bremer came out determined to lead the Tigers past the rival Eagles and perhaps seek some revenge on a team that beat them in the second of two meetings. The Tigers had seen their fair share of adverse moments in this section tournament. From battling Dover-Eyota and managing to stay afloat by making free throws to beating Goodhue 46-43 in a semifinal in the third meeting between the two after the Wildcats had beaten the Tigers twice already.
Bremer poured in 15 of the team’s 30 points in the first half. She scored four right away to start the second and made an effort to beat her defender one-on-one to get to the basket.
Mya Shones scored 11 in the first half on three 3-pointers. The Tigers offense, while heavily relying on Bremer and Shones, seemed to be on pace.
The Tigers had a bucket and a 3-point shot from Ella Matzke in the second along with a couple putbacks by Shones, but the Tigers couldn’t climb back to even. Lourdes led 53-50, then 53-52 with 3 minutes, 49 seconds to go.
The Tigers had a knack for turning negatives into positives. In the second half, they just didn’t get as many positives.
LOURDES 62, LAKE CITY 57
L 24 38 — 62
LC 30 27 — 57
Lourdes 62
CJ Adamson 22, 2 3-pt; Ella Hopkins 17, 1 3-pt; Emily Brown 11, 2 3-pt; Vivica Bretton 8; Allison Restovich 4.
LC 57
Natalie Bremer 25, 3 3-pt; Mya Shones 17, 3 3-pt; Ella Matzke 6, 1 3-pt; Paige West 3; Macey Beltz 2; Jacey Majerus 2; Hailey Reckmann 2.
Free throws: L 21-29, LC 6-10.
Three-point goals: L 5, LC 7.
