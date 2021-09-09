Lourdes scored three goals in the first half and three more in the third to win 6-0 over Lake City on Thursday.
Amelia Gossman led the Eagle offense with a hat trick.
Tiger goalkeeper McKenna Goihl-Krier made six saves.
Lake City (1-3) hosts an invitational on Saturday.
