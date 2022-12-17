Goodhue took the summer to develop in many phases of their game. The Wildcats made it to the section final last season but were a bit exposed by Hayfield. From that, the Wildcats worked out ways to correct mistakes and lengthen the lineup.
“One of our goals this summer was to develop shooters between Carson Roschen, Luke Roschen and Tristan King,” said head coach Matt Halverson. “Those guys provide an outside threat that maybe we didn't have as consistently last year.”
Opponents certainly will have their attention on Will Opsahl and Adam Poncelet. Justin Buck drew extra attention from the Pine Island defense Friday night as well. That leaves someone like Carson Roschen for open shots. Halverson isn’t expecting 20-point games each night, but would like to see him score enough to supplement the offense and take some defensive pressure away from Opsahl and Poncelet.
Against the Panther, Carson Roschen made a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points. Freshman Luke Roschen scored all 11 of his points in the second half, making three shots from beyond the arc.
“I think we've had a good start,” Poncelet said on Wednesday. “Those guys definitely took a good step forward from last season and picked up more points that are needed. We need other guys to step up and I think we’ve had that this year.”
Early on in the season still, the Wildcats have gotten big performances from Buck, Carson Roschen, Luke Roschen and King. In trying to replace the scoring void left by Dayne Wojcik and other seniors from last year, the Wildcats have gotten scoring from multiple players who are playing elevated roles.
“I do feel like our shooting has gotten better not only with personal but just with guys putting time in the gym,” Halverson said.
The other summer project was improving the defense. A change in schematics has seemed to fit the team well. Halverson said the new defense has allowed the bench players to come in without having to change much defensively. Several times in the win over Pine Island, the Wildcats subbed in two, three players at a time. Those that came off the bench were able to defend and get the Wildcats on a 17-0 run in the first half, extending on a 12-11 lead.
“We installed it in the summer and have really tried to work on it the last two weeks. The kids like playing it because it's up and down,” Halverson said. “It allows for hopefully eight to 12 points a game or four, five turnovers we wouldn't have playing something else. It's a fun defense to play and they've done really well so far.”
The Wildcats pressed hard at different moments in the game and during their 17-0 run limited the Panthers to just a handful of shot attempts. Many Panther possessions lasted 6 seconds or less and resulted in a quick bucket for the Wildcats.
GOODHUE 63, PINE ISLAND 42
PI 19 23 - 42
G 36 27 - 63
PI 42
Sven Oberg 12, 2 3-pt; Blake Schiltz 10; Drew Sailer 6; Nick Bauer 5, 1 3-pt; Andrew Taggart 4; CJ Tree 3; Cody Schiltz 2.
Goodhue 63
Will Opsahl 14; Adam Poncelet 11, 2 3-pt; Luke Roschen 11, 3 3-pt; Carson Roschen 8, 2 3-pt; Gavin Schafer 6; Jacob Ryan 6; Jed Ryan 4; Justin Buck 3.
Free throws: PI 3-5, GOOD 10-16.
Three-point goals: PI 3, GOOD 7.
