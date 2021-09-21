Hosting a race at Hok-si-la Community Park Tuesday, Lake City enjoyed a day of success from both its cross country teams. The Tiger girls' team won with 66 points while the boys' team took third with 99 points.
Goodhue also competed at the event, with the girls' and boys' each taking sixth place.
In the boys' race, Goodhue's JJ Bien broke a school record by 59 seconds. He finished the 5,000 meter race in 17:38.7 and in 10th place individually. Lucas Bortz finished in a tie for 22nd with a time of 18:35.5. Ryan Bortz cracked the top-30 with a time of 18:39.
Eric Anderson led the Tigers with a fourth place finish (17:10.4). Andrew Muenzbauer took 18th (18:13.5) with Gavin Siewert right behind in 19th (18:15.4).
Individually, the Tigers had three girls finish in the top-10. Peyton Meincke finished in fourth place with a time of 20 minutes, 10.8 seconds. Jacey Majerus (20:13.9) and Olivia Yotter (20:15.6) were right behind her coming fifth and sixth respectively.
Just outside the top-20 were a pair of Goodhue runners. Madison Betcher (21:52.6) came in 22nd place and Kaelynn Ryan (22:01.5) finished 23rd.
