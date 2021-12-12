The Goodhue boys basketball team earned a 47-33 win over Dover-Eyota on Saturday.
The Wildcats trailed the Eagles 22-21 at the half and was able to pull ahead then gain separation later in the second half.
Adam Poncelet led the Wildcats in scoring for a second straight game with 16 points. Will Opsahl scored 12 points with a 3-pointer. Tyson Christensen added seven points with a 3-pointer.
Z-M 82, FC 62
Nine different players got on the scoresheet for Zumbrota-Mazeppa in its 20-point victory over Fillmore Central.
Kayden Rodrick poured in a game-high 37 points, including two 3-pointers. Drew Christopherson had 12 points while Tyson Liffrig and Hunter Streit each contributed eight points.
The Cougars led by just six points at the half, 42-36. By game's end, the Cougars were 22 of 29 at the free-throw line. Fillmore Central was only 6-for-14 at the line.
