No. 6-ranked Kasson-Mantorville bested Goodhue Monday night in three sets, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13.
Tori Miller had team-highs in digs (19) and kills (8). Madison Ferguson had 14 digs. Melanie Beck and Elisabeth Gadient each had 11 digs. Joslyn Carlson recorded six kills.
Goodhue travels Thursday to Dover-Eyota.
