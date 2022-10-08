Goodhue kicked off its homecoming with a parade, then a volleyball game as the Wildcats hosted Red Wing Friday afternoon.
Red Wing appeared to have a possible win in hand, but a near perfectly played fourth set by the Wildcats and an edgy fifth set was enough to win 25-12, 24-26, 23-25, 25-11, 15-12.
“Feels good. We needed this win,” said Wildcat senior Tori Miller. “I'm glad their fans came out and gave the place more energy. It made it more fun.”
The Wildcats pulled away in the first set after two teams went back-and-forth to start. Usually involved in the offense, Miller said getting the right side going was needed to pull ahead. Miller, on the left outside, watched as Elisabeth Gadient and Avy Agenten worked to get points in the first and most of the second set.
“We needed to get the right side going,” Miller said. “(Red Wing) was getting pretty aggressive on the block but not as much on that side. It was good that we kept pushing it up.”
The Wingers fought back twice in the second set to win it. Goodhue led 8-7 and 22-20 before the Wingers could get a couple late points.
In the third set, Goodhue’s block was getting them points. On multiple occasions, the Wildcats got one or two blocks before getting the point. They began to rally after three consecutive blocks got them to within a point. The Wildcats went ahead 18-13. An 8-1 run by the Wingers gave them a lead which they held onto for another two-point set win.
Thinking they may have a road win in hand, the Wingers had little answer for the Wildcats in the fourth set. The Wildcats led by two or three points for most of the fifth set.
Miller said with a couple big games coming up, including senior night against Lake City on Monday, the Wildcats feel good about the win having lost a few recently to some tough teams.
“We now know what it feels like to have that will to win and that confidence and what a difference it can make,” said Red Wing head coach Nikki Roschen. “I think we'll start stringing together more of those plays where we're demonstrating confidence.”
Hitting mistakes seemed to hinder the Wingers at times despite Bri Tix, Izzy Guetzlaff and Mayzee Thorson on the block getting aggressive and making it easier to defend.
“We just have to focus on the things we've improved at and string together the other fundamentals,” Roschen said “That's when we're at our best when we pass well.”
