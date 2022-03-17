Goodhue trailed by single digits at the half. Not making open shots and being able to get the ball to its playmakers in the second half was its downfall.
First-seeded Hayfield, the defending Class A champions, pulled ahead quickly in the second to beat No. 3 Goodhue 53-42 in the Section 1A championship at the Mayo Civic Center Thursday evening.
Head coach Matt Halverson applauded the season the Wildcats were able to put together.
“This was a heck of a season,” he said. “Section 1A this year was just a gauntlet. For us to get to this point, I'm proud of that.”
The Wildcats made its first section final since the 2016-17 season when the team beat Rushford-Peterson in double overtime. It’s also the last time the team made it to the state tournament.
Much of the success for the Wildcats this year came from the continued emergence of juniors Will Opsahl and Adam Poncelet as well as senior Dayne Wojcik. The trio led the team in scoring while Justin Buck, Gavin Schafer and Tyson Christensen provided necessary, and at times clutch, secondary scoring in their large amount of minutes. The Wildcats finished 23-7 overall.
Halverson said the ascension of Wojcik made a huge difference in what every player around him was able to do.
“He has added so much to our program, not just as a player but as a person,” Halverson said. “I've loved coaching him. He's a workhorse. He's coachable. He does all the things that a coach asks for. It's one of those players that you're going to miss having because he brought so much and he's a good kid.”
The Wildcats celebrated plenty of wins this season. It is the second season in the last three with at least 20 wins for the Wildcats. Their 23 wins is third-most for the program in the last 18 seasons.
Ethan Pack made three 3-pointers in the first half, each to thwart any momentum the Wildcats might have gotten by getting a little closer to tying the game. In the second, Pack and Isaac Matti each made a 3-point shot. Overall, the Vikings have shot the ball incredibly from long-range. Coming into the section final, the Vikings had made 30 shots from beyond the arc in three games.
The Wildcats held the Vikings to their fewest 3-pointers in this section tournament.
“I thought we did a really good job on Matti throughout the game. The lapses in coverage the few times, that's when Pack (made his 3-pointers),” Halverson said. “I thought the sophomore (Zander Jackson) really hurt us. I thought he was the X-factor of the game. We didn't jump on his right hand like we talked about unfortunately. He made some tough shots over our big kids.”
Halverson added that on offense, the Wildcats were going to need “two made threes” from Tyson Christensen, Gavin Schafer and Carson Roschen. The Wildcats got just one from the trio as the Vikings were able to avoid screens and collapse on Wojcik, sealing up kick-out passes.
The Vikings slowed the game down after going ahead by double-digits. Four of their starters ended with at least nine points and three had at least 12. When the Vikings needed shots, they were able to get the ball into their best player’s hands.
HAYFIELD 53, GOODHUE 42
RP 26 27 — 53
G 22 20 — 42
Hayfield 53
Ethan Pack 17, 4 3-pt; Isaac Matti 13, 1 3-pt; Zander Jackson 12; Easton Fritcher 9; Karver Heydt 2.
Goodhue 42
Dayne Wojcik 17; Will Opsahl 15, 2 3-pt; Adam Poncelet 3, 1 3-pt; Tyson Christensen 5, 1 3-pt.Gavin Schafer 2.
Free throws: H 14-20, G 8-13.
Three-point goals: H 5, G 4.
