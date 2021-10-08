Sam Backer and the Chatfield Gophers scored four straight times to begin the game. Kailan Schott added another touchdown before Goodhue could get on the board. By then, it was out of reach for the Wildcats as they lost 40-15 Friday night.
The Wildcat rushing attack was held to a minimum. Malakye Parker scored the first Wildcat points in the third quarter on a 15-yard run. He finished with 31 yards on eight carries.
Grant Reed rushed for 42 yards. Ethan Breuer scored the other Wildcat touchdown on a 6-yard run.
Will Opsahl was 11-for-19 for 86 yards with two interceptions. Adam Poncelet and Parker combined for 68 yards receiving.
Goodhue (4-2) next hosts No. 1 Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 14.
