Goodhue competed among several teams at the Mayo Invitational Thursday afternoon at the Eastwood Golf Course.
Mari O’Connor made the top 20, coming in 20th with a time of 21 minutes, 10.4 seconds. Kaelynn Ryan and Lily Peterson finished near each other. Ryan was 78th at 23:44.31 and Peterson was 79th at 23:47.46. Ali Strauss ended in 93rd with a time of 25:06.58. Taylor Thomforde rounded out the top 5 girls runners for the Wildcats in 101st (25:47.43).
The girls team earned 14th place among 17 teams.
Goodhue had three runners in the boys race. Senior JJ Bien ran in his first meet of the season, coming in 105th at 19:39.89. Gus Raasch was in 145th (22:00.83) and Roland Munson was in 154th (24:37.14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.