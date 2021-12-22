Goodhue won each of its matches against Somerset and Ellsworth in a triangular on Tuesday in Ellsworth. The Wildcats wrestling team won 78-0 over Somerset, then 52-15 over Ellsworth.
Jeremiah Bien (132), Beau Jaeger (145), Makae O'Reilly (152), JJ O'Reilly (170), Mason Taxdahl (195), Cody Lohman (220) and Caleb Kurtti (285) each won by pin against Somerset. All other weight classes except 113 were won by forfeit.
Bien (132), Beau Jaeger (145), Carsyn O'Reilly (182) and Caleb Kurtti (285) each won by pin in their respective weight classes against Ellsworth. The match started at 126 pounds with Lucas Bortz earning a 12-6 decision over Willy Penn of Ellsworth. Maddox O'Reilly won by major decision, 16-4 at 152 pounds to give Goodhue a 25-0 lead. Makae O'Reilly followed with a 8-2 win at 160 pounds. Cody Lohman bested Ryan Matzek of Ellsworth at 220 pounds in a 5-0 decision to increase Goodhue's lead to 37-9.
Goodhue next competes in La Crosse at an invite on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.