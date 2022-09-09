Down 2-1 after heading into the fourth set, Goodhue could have folded. The Wildcats won the first set, but lost a late lead in the second and fell behind in the third. Out came a revitalized team in the fourth set.
The Wildcats turned to their right-side hitters Ellie Peterson and Elisabeth Gadient as the team powered its way back to beat Lourdes in five sets (25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-13) Thursday night and remain undefeated to begin the season.
So far, the Wildcats have found success when turning to their right-side hitters.
“Our right side has been phenomenal the last couple games,” said head coach Amber Lohman. “Ellie Peterson has come out of a shell, and she's just been on fire on that side. Having her plus Elisabeth (Gadient), that's been our strong side right now.”
Lohman said she believes the team can incorporate the entire front row into the offense, and it will be a matter of when for a Wildcat team that is “building” on each match.
“I know we're hitting a lot of right side right now, but we have a lot of strong side hitters too and middles,” Lohman said. “The more we get going into the season, the more we'll be able to start utilizing all the way across the net.”
Melanie Beck and Tori Miller were racking up kills on the left side to begin the match but had fewer in the second and third sets as Lourdes adjusted their positioning. With the right side finding the gaps in the Eagle’s defense, the middles came up with some key blocks to start the fourth that set the tone for the rest of the match.
“By far their energy,” Lohman said on what changed in the fourth set. “I think they just realized they can dig themselves out of a hole, and they kept that momentum going, and they knew they could do it.”
Gadient, Julia Carlson, Olivia Ryan were set up much better than the three previous sets and were able to block several balls.
It certainly could have been easy to keep attempting to power through the Lourdes defense, but the adjustment to set more to the right side helped get the energy back. That carried over into the fifth set where the Wildcats got out to a 7-3 lead. The Eagles led 11-9 after some unforced errors that had lost them points earlier in the match, but the Wildcats managed to get two more points after tying the final set 13-13.
When the Wildcats got to their blocks, Lourdes had a tough time getting anything strongly hit over the net. The Eagles had little answer for the timely kills from Peterson and Gadient. A complete reversal of the third set in which the Wildcats could hardly get any of their outsides involved.
“I think that is the team we may be, is one that is going to keep digging ourselves,” Lohman said.
Goodhue travels to compete in the Hayfield invite on Saturday, then travels to Cannon Falls.
GOODHUE 3, LOURDES 2
L 22 25 25 19 13
G 25 19 21 25 15
Goodhue
Kills: Elisabeth Gadient 16, Tori Miller 12; Assists: Avy Agenten 19, Gadient 19; Aces: Gadient 4, Agenten 3; Digs: Miller 26, Melanie Beck 24; Blocks: Olivia Ryan 5, Miller 3, Gadient 3.
