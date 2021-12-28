The Goodhue girls basketball team win streak to begin the season ended at eight games after a loss to Cotter, 69-48, on Monday at Winona State University.
Cotter led at halftime 38-22 and held a steady lead the rest of the way. The Wildcats made just one 3-point shot while Cotter made nine.
Tori Miller led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points. Elisabeth Gadient had 12 points while Joslyn Carlson added eight points.
Goodhue (8-1) plays Chatfield at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Winona State University.
