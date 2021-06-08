GOODHUE — The sun was out, the temperature was high and so were the numbers on the scoreboard Tuesday in the Section 4A elimination bracket final between Goodhue and Bethlehem Academy. The Wildcats, relegated to the elimination bracket five days earlier with a loss to No. 1 seed Randolph, were looking for a chance at redemption with a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Torrie Rehder pitched all seven innings in the circle for the Wildcats during a Section 4A playoff elimination game against Bethlehem Academy on June 8, 2021 at Rosie Park in Goodhue. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Torrie Rehder pitched all seven innings in the circle for the Wildcats during a Section 4A playoff elimination game against Bethlehem Academy on June 8, 2021 at Rosie Park in Goodhue. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Goodhue won’t get that opportunity however, as Bethlehem Academy’s offense erupted for double-digit runs in the mid-90s heat, and the Cardinals went on to defeat the Wildcats 14-9.
The Wildcats’ troubles began immediately after getting the first two batters of the game out. From that point, the next seven batters reached base safely — three by walk and one by being hit by a pitch — and suddenly Bethlehem Academy was up 4-0.
Goodhue answered back with three runs of its own in the bottom of the inning, providing the indication that a slugfest was in line. Karli Zetah led the inning off with a single, and two batters later a home run by Torrie Rehder made it 4-2. Arianna Thomforde hit a double in the next at bat, followed by a walk by Anika Schafer to put the tying run on base. A double steal put both in scoring position for a single by Hannah Gadient, but only one run was able to come across.
After scoring those three runs in the first inning, Goodhue wouldn’t get back on the scoreboard until the fourth inning, by which point they were down 14-3. Slowly but surely, Goodhue hacked away at the deficit though.
In the fourth inning, Alivia Holst scored on an Emily Doerhoefer single. Then in the fifth inning, Schafer and Gadient scored to put the Wildcats within eight. Three more runs in the seventh inning put the Wildcats within five runs, but Goodhue ran out of outs and innings to achieve the comeback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.