Early in the season, Goodhue is still figuring out what kind of team they are and what they do best. In a game Friday night against Pine Island, the Wildcats displayed a blueprint to remain one of the top teams in Class AA.
Elisabeth Gadient put on a show. She led the Wildcats in scoring with 33 points, 20 coming in the first half. She attacked the basket, used ball fakes to open up even more space for herself and play terrific defense.
The scoring was impressive, but the vision to see everybody while only locking eyes with the defender in front of her stood out. Head coach Josh Wieme said Gadient doesn’t always need to take it herself and hasn’t in past games as she’s facilitated the offense nicely. Her reach on defense is another growing attribute. On one such play, she saw a Panther player guarded along the baseline. With no outlet pass and no attention to what was behind her, Gadient swooped in and snatched the ball away.
“I think we're learning her strengths defensively,” Wieme said. “She's a terror in different half court or extended half court settings. She had so many tips (on passes). The offense is easy to see but the defense I thought stood out today.”
In past years, the Wildcats have had Torrie Rehder or Hannah Gadient to pressure defensively in the back court. Incredibly effective then, this version of the Wildcats has players who could pull that role off but appear much better suited for slightly less aggressive defense.
There’s still pressure applied before crossing the midcourt. That pressure baits the opposition into bad passes. If the opposing offense is across the line and passing around the perimeter, the Wildcats have multiple players to intercept a pass or close out quickly.
“We're still figuring out what this team is best at,” Wieme said. “Recently, that 3/4 court or even that extended half court seems to be working pretty well. It takes everyone being in position. A lot of times it's just the person who is in position. The others get the trap or cause a bad pass, just by being in position you're the one that gets the steal.”
With Kendyl Lodermeier, Tori Miller, Ava Wallaker, to name a few, the Wildcats have a plethora of players who defend one-on-one and are able to pick off passes.
The Wildcat offense, like the defense, is coming along nicely. Gadient’s big scoring performance shouldn’t overshadow the importance of Wallaker, Miller, Lodermeier and Ava Gadient’s contributions. Having others to provide outside shooting is a big boost.
“Getting that additional production is what we really need,” Wieme said. “Being able to hit outside shots from someone other than Liz is something we'll need and we've known that since last March.”
GOODHUE 70, PINE ISLAND 41
PI 19 22 — 41
G 44 26 — 70
PI 41
Madalyn Schutte 2 P; Macy Koenen 2 P; Zoe Njus 7 P, 1 3-PT; Caitlyn Lerum 8 P, 2 3-PT; Reese Koenen 4 P; Jennah Brandt 2 P; Lyndee Northrop 7 P, 1 3-PT; Meta Schutte 12 P, 3 3-PT.
Goodhue 70
Elisabeth Gadient 33, 4 3-pt; Tori Miller 9; Ava Gadient 8, 2 3-pt; Ava Wallaker 7 P, 1 3-pt; Kendyl Lodermeier 7; Julia Carlson 3; Brooke Ryan 2; Mel Beck 1.
Free throws: PI 6-11, G 7-19.
Three-point goals: PI 7, G 7.
