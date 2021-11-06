Moving up to Class AA was a challenge, but one the Goodhue football team embraced. In the team’s first season in the new assignment, the Wildcats made the section final.
Things didn’t go the Wildcats way however as Chatfield and Sam Backer blew by Goodhue 46-15 in the Section 1AA final Friday night in Kasson.
Despite a loss, having made it to the final and finishing with a winning record, the Wildcats are satisfied with the overall results.
“Our schedule this year, every week was a dog fight. Every week was a close game,” said head coach Tony Poncelet. “Except maybe the first round in the playoffs, we just never got that game (to relax). We're triple overtime, one-point games, three-point games. It's fun though. It was fun to go through it with this senior group.”
One of the seniors and captain Maddox O’Reilly said he’s content with everything that transpired this season. He embraced his lead blocking role on offense and enjoyed his time as one of the leaders on the team.
After the game he said to have made it to the section final in the bigger class shows how talented the team was this year.
“We had a lot of great players,” he said. “Hopefully they are off to bigger and better things ahead. I'm happy (with how the season went), it would have been better if we won.”
Chatfield fumbled the ball on their first drive inside the red zone. The Wildcats promptly scored as they needed just a couple plays to do so. Junior quarterback Will Opsahl lobbed a pass downfield to Dylan Schafer who ran the remaining 45 yards for a 77-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats had a 7-0 lead, but that didn’t last long as the Gophers answered quickly. Sam Backer ran past the defense for his first touchdown of the game.
The Gophers led 8-7 with 7 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter and never trailed thereafter. Backer showed why he is one of the best football players in southern Minnesota. The junior quarterback ran for 345 yards on 20 carries and all six Gopher touchdowns. The Gophers had 457 total yards at the end of the game.
“We put as many guys on him as we could. When you think you have him bottled up, he pops out and he's gone. He's got great vision, great speed and he's a strong kid.”
Backer continually shifted through gaps in the interior and waited out running lanes on the outside before quickly turning up field with speed.
The Wildcats trailed at the end of the first quarter 16-7. That deficit swelled to 38-7 at the half. Will Opsahl threw his second touchdown of the game to Adam Poncelet for a 25-yard score, but Backer and the Gophers added another on the ensuing drive to put the game out of reach.
After the game, Poncelet said he had one message to the team.
“Look at the big journey,” he said. “From Pine Island week one to the section championship, how much we've grown as a team.
“This season seemed like it was three, four weeks long, it just flew by.”
Notes
Chatfield was one of few teams that contained the Wildcat offense. The Wildcats managed 2.8 yards per play against the Gophers in the section final. Earlier in the season, the Gophers held the Wildcats to 3.7 yards per play. The only other opponent, section games included, that kept the Wildcat offense from gaining at least 4 yards per play was Caledonia.
Quotes
I'm excited for all the guys, their good players. Very excited to come back next year and watch a couple games.” - Maddox O’Reilly on the sophomore and junior playmakers
Stats
Passing
Will Opsahl, 9-for-19, 139 yards, two TDs; Adam Poncelet, 1-for-1, 1 yard; Tyson Christensen, 0-for-1, 0 yards.
Rushing
Malakye Parker, 13 attempts, 47 yards; Ethan Mathees, six attempts, 37 yards; Ethan Breuer, 1 attempt, 6 yards; Maddox O’Reilly, four attempts, 5 yards; Dylan Schafer, one attempt, 2 yards; Opsahl, one attempt, (-2) yards; Grant Reed, two attempts, (-2) yards; Poncelet, one attempt, (-4) yards.
Receiving
Schafer, two receptions, 81 yards, TD; Adam Poncelet, two receptions, 43 yards, TD; Parker, three receptions, 18 yards; Carson Roschen, one reception, 1 yard; O’Reilly, two receptions, (-3) yards.
