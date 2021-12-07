The Goodhue boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, beating Kenyon-Wanamingo 59-47.
The Wildcats held the Knights in check in the first half, leading by just seven points and were able to separate themselves in the second.
Dayne Wojick had a big night, scoring 21 points. Will Opsahl poured in 16 points with a 3-pointer. Adam Poncelet added 10 points and a 3-pointer. Justin Buck scored his first varsity points, ending with six.
Goodhue next travels to Cannon Falls on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.