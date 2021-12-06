When using their full-court press and swarming the ball, Goodhue showed yet again just how good they can be. More importantly how much they lean into the trap and press to win games.
In recent years, the Wildcats have relied on their defense and this year’s Wildcats seem no different.
In a premier Class AA matchup against powerhouse Sauk Centre from Section 6, the Wildcats ran up the score to start then pressured hard the whole second half to come away with a 51-38 win at the Breakdown Tip-Off Tournament in Hopkins on Saturday.
Sophomore Elisabeth Gadient and junior Tori Miller led the defensive effort for the Wildcats the entire second half.
The Wildcats came scoring at will. They led 25-10 with 6 minutes, 40 seconds to go in the first half. The Mainstreeters answered on an 11-3 run to end the half.
After pressing so hard and scoring at such a rapid pace, head coach Josh Wieme could see the players tiring in the final minutes.
“I didn't know that we could press for the whole half,” Wieme said. “We pulled it in the first half, we looked like we were playing tired a little bit. We were trying to conserve legs. We needed that energy. If we played that half-court game with their size, it seemed to be to their advantage. We were able to play a full-court game and pressure their guards with our quickness, that was our advantage. That the kids could do it for the whole half was awesome. Speaks volumes to them.”
When the Wildcats took off the press, Tory Jennissen and Jenna Gapinski-Vogt, with their height, were each able to score many of the points underneath the basket. Sauk Centre was all but unable to even reach them in the second half.
The Wildcats dialed up the pressure to start the second and kept it up for the remainder of the game. On the other end of the floor, the Wildcats got many more second, even third chances at a putback after getting offensive rebounds.
Miller said many on the team are familiar with the defense the Wildcats have been using to their advantage for the past few seasons. Leaning into that again this year has helped the Wildcats get off to a 4-0 start.
I think when we brought the press back after halftime, it really showed our true colors of what we can do in the press,” Miller said. “We came out very strong. I feel like when we take off our press our energy will go down and kind of plummet.”
Miller, who scored 15 points for the Wildcats, feels it is important that everyone on the team is scoring. Getting tips on passes and moving the ball up quickly has been key to any run the Wildcats have gone on.
Having beaten Sauk Centre, the Wildcats got a sense of what it’ll take to remain successful this season.
“We said this was a measuring stick game, we should feel good about what it says about us,” Wieme said.
Miller added the environment of playing in Hopkins felt familiar to some state tournament games.
“I love environments like these,” Miller said. “Having stands everywhere, seeing all your supporters in the stands, it's what makes the game better. I love playing in these environments. It makes me think of ‘The Barn.’”
GOODHUE 51, SAUK CENTRE 38
G 28 23 — 51
SC 21 17 — 38
Goodhue 51
Tori Miller 15; Elisabeth Gadient 13; Joslyn Carlson 9, 1 3-pt; Anika Schafer 7, 2 3-pt; Kendyl Lodermeier 4; Brooke Buck 2.
Sauk Centre 38
Tory Jennissen 12; Jenna Gapinski-Vogt 11; Cierra Korton 6, 2 3-pt; Maddie Nelson 6; Heidi Lieser 3, 1 3-pt.
Free throws: G 8-14, SC 3-7.
Three-point goals: G 9, SC 3.
