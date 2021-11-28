The Red Wing girls basketball team had a tough time keeping pace offensively with Goodhue on Saturday. The Wildcats jumped ahead 10-0 quickly and never trailed thereafter in an 81-41 win over the Wingers in the Red Wing Tip Off Classic.
Elisabeth Gadient, Tori Miller and Joslyn Carlson made it hard for the Wingers to get set up offensively. The trio played excellent defense, forcing turnovers then converting them into points on the other end of the floor.
By the half, the Wildcats had a 44-15 lead.
Gadient scored a game-high 16 points, mostly in transition and finishing layups through the defense. Miller, Carlson and Anika Schafer each had double-digits. Miller ended with 15 points, Carlson had 12 and Schafer scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Cadence Thorson led the Wingers offensively with 11 points, with three 3-pointers, and six rebounds. Hallie Roschen had nine points, while Hannah Kosek contributed four points and four assists while leading the Wingers with eight rebounds. Bryn Guse came off the bench and scored five points in nine minutes. Sophia Rahn also scored five points.
Friday
Red Wing defeated River Falls in the first game of the season and first of the four-team weekend tournament. The Wingers led 28-19 at the half and maintained its lead to secure a 60-38 win.
The Wingers outrebounded the Wildcats 40 to 20 and were all over the floor defensively, coming up with 14 steals.
Cadence Thorson scored 12 points to lead the Wingers offense. Hannah Kosek had 11 points and 11 points. Hallie Roschen recorded nine points, five steals and four rebounds. Bailie Roschen added nine points and tied a team-high seven rebounds. Sammi Chandler scored six points along with five assists and seven rebounds. Sophia Rahn added eight points.
