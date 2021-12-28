The Goodhue boys basketball team pulled away in the second half to win 71-36 over Pepin-Alma on Monday at Winona State University.
The Wildcats led 44-23 at the half and outscored P-A 27-13 in the second.
Will Opsahl scored a game-high 19 points for the Wildcats. Adam Poncelet made three 3-pointers to finish with 18 points. Justin Buck had 11 points and Tyson Christensen contributed nine points on two 3-pointers.
Goodhue (4-2) next face Winona Cotter at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Winona State University.
