Nine different players scored for the Goodhue girls basketball team in a 68-35 win over Cannon Falls on Thursday.
The Wildcats raced out to a huge lead, 42-14 at the half.
Tori Miller scored a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats. Kendyl Lodermeier finished with 12 points. Anika Schafer had 10 points, while Elisabeth Gadient added nine points.
Goodhue (6-0) next travels to Pine Island on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.