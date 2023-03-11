Goodhue did it again.
Another second-half comeback vaulted them ahead of Lyle-Pacelli in the final minutes of what was a game largely controlled by the Athletics.
The top-seeded Wildcats then forced turnovers and did just enough to come away with a 54-51 win in a Section 1A semifinal Saturday morning in the Mayo Auditorium.
Goodhue senior Adam Poncelet slashed hard to the basket and received a pass in the paint, getting off an easy layup. His basket put the Wildcats ahead 49-48.
“Everyone was pretty cleared out. I thought if I could take that space and get a pass, that it would be huge,” Poncelet said of what he saw on the play that put the Wildcats ahead for good.
The Athletics got to nearly every rebounding chance. In the first half, the Athletics dominated in offensive rebounding. Getting extra chances, the Athletics had a lead simply because they got more shots. Eight minutes into the second, the Athletics had made 11 3-pointers. An overwhelming rebounding and outside shooting display still wasn’t enough to put the Wildcats away.
In the last section game against Rushford-Peterson, the Wildcats relied on Will Opsahl. Against Lyle-Pacelli, the Wildcats got shots from others as they crept back into the lead.
“It's not with any purpose. We want to be a two-half team,” Halverson said. “I just really feel that in the second half that's when your seniors step up and when your experience shows. Having our five seniors keep everyone calm. Even in the timeouts when we were down 10 or 11, there wasn't any panic.”
The Wildcats trailed by double-digits in the second half and were getting massively outshot from long-range. Jake Truckenmiller, Mac Nelson and Landen Meyer all made 3-pointers in the first half for Lyle-Pacelli. To start the second, Buay Koak made a pair of 3s to keep L-P ahead. With 10 minutes, 34 seconds to go, the Wildcats still trailed 43-34.
Jed Ryan made a 3 to cut the L-P lead to four points, 46-42. A putback by Opsahl got them within two points. Luke Roschen made one of his three 3-pointers to get the Wildcats within a point at 48-47 with 5:58 left.
“Those shots were huge,” Poncelet said. “They really helped our comeback and that just shows how good of an all-around team we are. We can all score.”
Poncelet gave the Wildcats a lead. He later scored with 1:11 left to give them a 52-48 lead.
As the Wildcats began making shots to chip away and eventually take the lead, the Athletics turned the ball over on a couple over-and-backs.
Without one of the team’s best defenders, senior Gavin Schafer, the Wildcats needed everyone, including Carson Roschen still recovering from an ACL tear.
L-P rushed 3-point shots, missed a putback and out of nowhere was turnover prone, unable to even set up offensively. The Wildcats took advantage, outshooting the Athletics 20-8 in the final 10:30 of the game.
“Those other guys, we needed them to step up and I thought they really did to fill the void of missing Gavin,” Halverson said. “Extremely proud of our resiliency. Our last couple games haven't been pretty but as you survive and advance that's all that matters.”
Goodhue next faces No. 2 Spring Grove in the Section 1A final at the Mayo Civic Arena Thursday at 6 p.m.
GOODHUE 54, LYLE-PACELLI 51
LP 20 31 — 51
G 27 27 — 54
LP 51
Buay Koak 23, 4 3-pt; Jake Truckenmiller 14, 4 3-pt; Mac Nelson 6, 2 3-pt; Hunter Bauer 3, 1 3-pt; Landon Meyer 3, 1 3-pt; Trey Anderson 2.
Goodhue 54
Will Opsahl 22, 2 3-pt; Luke Roschen 11, 3 3-pt; Adam Poncelet 10; Justin Buck 5; Tristan King 3, 1 3-pt; Jed Ryan 3, 1 3-pt.
Free throws: LP 3-6, G 9-17.
Three-point goals: LP 12, G 7.
