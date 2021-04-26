LAKE CITY — Nine days since its last competition, Goodhue returned to action Monday with a trip to Lake City for a doubleheader. Coincidentally, the last time the Wildcats had a game it was also a doubleheader. This time however wasn’t a split as the host Tigers dropped back-to-back games.
The first game was a pitchers’ duel through four innings as Goodhue held claim to a slim 1-0 lead up to that point. That one run came in one swing of the bat after Arianna Thomforde crushed a ball to left field.
In the bottom half of the fifth inning, the runs started accumulating though as Lake City took its first lead of the game. Maddie Morrisey led off with a single, followed by Sophie Dwelle being hit by a pitch and Jenna Brown earning a walk to load the bases. Jamee Norlund hit a sac fly to score Morrisey, and Elyse Dalager hit a single that scored Brown two batters later.
Goodhue responded with four unanswered runs in the next two innings however to get the win.
Emily Doerhoefer started the game for Goodhue and pitched five innings, surrendering two runs on five hits. She walked two and struck out one. Torrie Rehder pitched the final two innings, striking out two and walking one, while giving up one hit.
Deonna Jostock pitched all seven innings for Lake City and struck out four, gave up 11 hits and five runs but issued no walks.
The nightcap was completely controlled by Goodhue as they went on to win 11-1 in five innings. The Wildcats held an 11-2 advantage in hits and were also walked 11 times.
Lake City scored first when Norlund reached home on an RBI single by Olivia Bailey. The lead vanished quickly as Goodhue nearly batted through its lineup in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 lead that they never looked back from. In the final four innings, Goodhue never had fewer than six at bats per inning, whereas Lake City never exceeded four.
Rehder pitched all five innings for Goodhue, striking out four, walking one and giving up two hits. Norlund started for Lake City and struck out three and walked 11 in 4 ⅓ innings. She surrendered 11 runs on 11 hits.
Goodhue, 4-1, is next scheduled to host Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday, while Lake City, 1-7, next travels to Byron on Thursday.
Batting stats
Lake City — J. Brown (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), J. Norlund (1 RBI, 1 R), O. Bailey (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB), E. Dalager (2 H, 1 RBI), Sadie Baures (2 H), McKenna Goihl-Krier (1 H, 1 BB), Maddie Morrisey (1 H, 1 R), Madeline Medvec (1 BB)
Goodhue — Karli Zetah (3 RBI, 2 H, 1 BB), T. Rehder (4 H, 2 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI), A. Thomforde (4 H, 4 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR), Hannah Gadient (3 H, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 2B), Darby Miller (2 H, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB), Alivia Holst (2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 R), Karli Vieths (1 H, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB), E. Doerhoefer (2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 RBI), Anika Schafer (3 H, 2 R, 1 RBI), Alandra Hinsch (1 BB)
