With a spot at state up for grabs Wednesday, Red Wing’s boys and girls golf teams entered the day with some ground to make up if it wanted to send a team to the state tournament. Chances were much greater that an individual golfer would make the state cut instead, but at the end of the day neither happened as the Wingers wound up just short on all fronts.
The day began with the boys teeing off at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona. Entering day two, Red Wing trailed Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa by 17 strokes — a challenging but manageable deficit. The problem for Red Wing however, was that the deficit only grew in the second day of competition. By the end of the second round the Wingers were 42 shots off the lead and dropped down to fourth-place overall. Ahead of Red Wing were La Crescent-Hokah in third place (660), Stewartville in second (631) and PIZM in first (626).
John and Will Ahrens led the Wingers with matching scores of 82, followed by Carter Knapp (86) and Will Wooden (89). Two of Red Wing’s golfers scoring points one day earlier finished outside the top four as Denval Atkinson finished the day with a 94 and Atlin Nelson (95).
The girls hit the course after the boys wrapped up and had a bit more luck in the second round. Although the chance of making state as a team were slim — Red Wing entered the day 42 shots behind Lake City — there was plenty of opportunity to claim runners up. Byron, which started the round one shot ahead of Red Wing shut the door on that possibility though and finished 10 shots ahead. The Wingers kept their third-place standing with a two-round score of 771 — 73 shots behind first-place Lake City but 36 ahead of fourth-place Stewartville.
Individually, Ava Bremseth stood the best chance of any Winger advancing to the state golf tournament but was denied the chance after losing in a playoff. She finished with a two-day score of 179 and shot 89 on Wednesday. The remaining point scoring golfers from the second round for Red Wing included: Bri Novak (93), Bailie Roschen (95) and Anna Deppe (106).
