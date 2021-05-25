The Red Wing girls’ golf team put the finishing touches on a strong conference season Tuesday by taking fifth place in the Big Nine Conference tournament. The Wingers, which finished third in the conference standings, took fifth place in the tournament which showcased a tight-packed midfield.
Only five strokes separated the Wingers and sixth-place Mankato West, yet only 11 strokes ahead of Red Wing was second-place Rochester John Marshall (390). Winona took third place (395) and Albert Lea finished fourth (397).
Northfield won the tournament with a team score of 370.
Bri Novak was the top individual golfer for Red Wing, scoring 89. Behind her were Anna Deppe with 99, Ava Bremseth (102) and Bailie Roschen (111).
Winger boys finish 7th at Big Nine tournament
The Big Nine Conference boys’ golf tournament concluded Tuesday in a closely contested battle. Seven teams from third to eighth place were all within eight shots of each other. Red Wing was smack dab in the middle of it all, taking seventh with a score of 335.
Ahead of the Wingers were Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall in a tie for fifth (333), Rochester Century in fourth (331), and Owatonna in third (330). Behind Red Wing were Mankato East and Albert Lea in a tie for eighth (338).
Mankato West won the tournament with a team score of 300, followed by Northfield (322).
Individually the Wingers were led by Will Ahrens and Denval Atkinson, each with a score of 83. Atlin Nelson was right on that pair’s heels with an 84, followed by John Ahrens with 85. Carter Knapp and Will Wooden also competed at the tournament, shooting 90 and 101, respectively.
Next up for Red Wing is the Section 1AA tournament at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona on June 1. The boys are scheduled to tee off at 8:30 a.m., while the girls are scheduled to tee off at 12:30 p.m.
