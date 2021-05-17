LAKE CITY — For the second time in a week Red Wing had four golfers finish with an 85 or better, resulting in a second-place team finish at The Jewel in Lake City on Monday. The Wingers ended the day with 329 as a team, eight shots behind first-place Owatonna.
Lake City finished the day two shots behind Red Wing to take third place, followed by Byron (347) and Austin (353).
Individually, the Wingers were led by Denval Atkinson and Will Ahrens, both of whom hit a 10-over par 81. Right behind that duo was Will Wooden with 82, John Ahrens (85) and Carter Knapp (87).
The meet was the third straight competition that Red Wing had five of its golfers hit under 90, and its third time this year that its top four finished 85 or better.
For the Tigers, Noah Wallerich led the way with 77, followed by Braxton Berlin with 80. Rounding out the top four were Sam Fitterer (84) and Evan Huettl (90).
Red Wing and Lake City will both be back in action Thursday as the Wingers travel to Albert Lea and the Tigers head to Cannon Falls.
Girls
Career bests in Cannon Falls
Red Wing traveled to Cannon Falls on Monday for a rare dual with the Bombers. The break from Big Nine opponents wasn’t the only welcome sight for the Wingers however as two golfers recorded career-best scores.
Leading the way for Red Wing were Ava Bremseth with an 89 and Bri Novak with 90. Following that pair was Hallie Johnson with a career-best 93 and Bailie Roschen shooting 95. Anna Deppe’s score wasn’t part of the team points, but she finished her round with a career-best 96.
Red Wing is next scheduled to host Albert Lea on Wednesday.
