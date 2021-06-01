The Section 1AA boys’ and girls’ golf tournaments kicked off Tuesday at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona. With four spots up for grabs to make it to the second day of the tournament, Red Wing did enough to make the cut in both. The boys’ team finished the opening day with 329, while the girls shot 388. Both teams finished third, one spot ahead of the cut.
For the boys, their third-place result was 17 shots off the pace of Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa which placed first. Stewartville finished second with 316 and one spot behind the Wingers was La Crescent-Hokah with 330.
For the girls, a sizable gap existed behind them and from first place as Stewartville took fourth with 400, while Lake City finished first with 346. In second place and one stroke ahead of Red Wing sits Byron with 387.
Individually, the Red Wing boys’ team was led by John Ahrens’ 79. Will Ahrens also shot well, finishing with 82. After that, Denval Atkinson and Atlin Nelson tied with matching scores of 84 to round out the top four. The girls’ team was led by senior Ava Bremseth’s 90. Second among the Wingers was Bailie Roschen (97), followed by Brianna Novak (98) and Anna Deppe (103).
Round two action of the Section 1AA boys’ and girls’ golf tournament is set for Wednesday, once again at The Bridges Golf Course.
