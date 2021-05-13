Lake City continued its dominance winning as a team for the seventh consecutive meet to start the season. The latest victory came Thursday at Mississippi National as the Tigers scored 336, outpacing second-place Byron by 33 shots and Red Wing with 373.
Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen won medalist honors for the seventh time this season and also continued her streak of sub-80 scores. Teammate Molly Kennedy finished second with 81 and Ella Matzke tied for fourth with 87. Emma Berge was the fourth golfer for Lake City, scoring 91 to tie for ninth.
Red Wing improved its team score from the last time out, but the improvement was marginal and led to a similar third-place result. The third-place result came on the heels of two first-place finishes for the Wingers in their previous two events.
Bri Novak was the top golfer for Red Wing, tying her previous season-best score of 86. Ava Bremseth was one shot behind with an 87, followed by Bailie Roschen with 91. Anna Deppe rounded out the lineup for Red Wing with 109.
Red Wing is next scheduled to compete in Cannon Falls on Monday, while Lake City will be in Pine Island on Tuesday.
PIZM’s highest score all season still results in first- place finish
The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys' golf team is seemingly unstoppable in the early part of the season. Even when the Wildcats put up their worst score of the season, it is still 10 shots better than the next-best team as PIZM took first place out of eight teams in Stewartville on Thursday.
The Wildcats’ score of 321 was three higher than their previous high mark set one week ago. It hardly slowed PIZM down though as the next closest team was Stewartville with 331, followed by Rochester Lourdes with 350 and Lake City with 352.
Jacob Smith won medalist honors for the second time this season for PIZM with an 18-hole score of 76. Anders Larson cracked the top three for the fourth time with 80, while Michael and Joseph Scripture rounded out the lineup with scores of 82 and 83, respectively. Michael tied for fifth while Joseph tied for seventh.
Sam Fitterer was the lone Lake City golfer to crack the top 10 as he tied for seventh with 83.
Lake City is next scheduled to compete Monday at The Jewel. PIZM is next scheduled to compete in Cannon Falls on May 20.
