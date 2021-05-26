Continuing its season-long dominance, the Lake City girls’ golf team won the Hiawatha Valley League Championship on Wednesday at The Bridges Golf Club in Winona with a team score of 353. The next closest team to the first-place Tigers was Byron with 405. The 52-shot gap between first and second was larger than from second to fifth.
Behind Byron was Stewartville with 418 to take third, followed by Kasson-Mantorville (421) and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa with 427 to take fifth. Rochester Lourdes and Cannon Falls weren’t able to field a full team lineup.
For Lake City, all four of its top golfers finished in the top 10 — three placed in the top five spots. Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen led the way with a score of 79 to take medalist honors. Molly Kennedy shot 88 to take fourth and Ella Matzke was one spot behind with a 91. Brooke Bee was the fourth golfer for Lake City, placing seventh with 95. Emma Berge and Morgan Wurst shot 102 and 107 to tie for 11th and 17th, respectively.
Alexis Knott was the top golfer for PIZM, tying for 11th with 102. Olivia Cordes was right behind with 104 to take 14th. Grett Anderson tied for 20th with 109 and rounding out the top four was Anna Cylkowski with 112 to place 22nd.
Lake City and PIZM are next scheduled to compete Tuesday in the Section 1AA tournament again at The Bridges Golf Club.
PIZM wins boys' HVL Championship
PIZM capped off one of its best ever boys’ golf seasons with a dominant showing Wednesday at the Hiawatha Valley League Championship at The Bridges Golf Club in Winona. The Wildcats won the meet with a team score of 310 — 25 shots better than second-place Stewartville.
Byron placed third with 339 and Lake City came in fourth with 344. Rounding out the team results were Rochester Lourdes in fifth with 353, Kasson-Mantorville in sixth (357), Cannon Falls in seventh (382) and Triton in eighth (385).
With a first-place result as a team, it also meant PIZM had a number of strong individual performances. That included five top-10 placements. Anders Larson won medalist honors with 71 — four ahead of teammate Michael Scripture who took second with 75. Joseph Scripture shot 80 to tie for fifth place and Jacob Smith rounded out the top four for PIZM with 84 to take ninth. Collin Fogarty tied for 10th with 85 and Jag Foster hit 89 to tie for 21st.
Noah Wallerich was Lake City’s top golfer, taking fourth with 78. Tate Gnotke was next up with 87 to tie for 14th. Braxton Berlin tied for 21st with 89 and Sam Fitterer placed 28th with 90.
Lake City and PIZM are next scheduled to compete Tuesday in the Section 1AA tournament again at The Bridges Golf Club.
