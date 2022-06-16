Excessive heat, a lengthy weather delay, another two hours before the first on the team was scheduled to tee off only delayed the inevitable. With a sizable lead after the first round. The Lake City girls golf team won its second state title, going back-to-back at the Class AA state meet.
Sophomore Ella Matzke said the team knew it was possible, yet they couldn’t expect to win. They still had to play well enough and consistent enough.
“It was the goal from the start,” Matzke said. “I think everyone knew in the back of their minds we could do it. We just had to grind all season long, stay humble and not get ahead of ourselves.”
She added, “To go back-to-back is so awesome. I think there was a little more pressure this year. We have to perform. People thought, 'Oh it's going to be easy again for you. Forty-four strokes last year. Should be easy.' We definitely knew it was going to be a battle. There are some good teams that can win it if we are not on our game.”
Matzke led the Tigers at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, firing a 27-hole score of 117. She finished runner-up to Perham’s Mallory Belka, who ended the meet with a 114.
Lake City won with a total score of 491, ahead of Fergus Falls (530) and Pequot Lakes (535).
A nearly 2 hour and 30 minute lightning and rain delay on Wednesday during the second round indirectly worked in Matzke’s favor. With no way to finish a full 18-hole round, the girls were to play the same nine holes. They would either play front or back nine depending on which opened sooner as the Class AA boys meet hadn’t finished yet, which resumed after the delay.
With not much else to do but wait until the weather cleared, the Tigers remained positive. There was no shortage of family and friends to talk with. Then the team watched the PIZM boys team finish up their second round before finally going to the driving range and teeing off much later than anticipated.
“They made a lot of friends up here and did a lot of visiting,” said head coach Steve Randgaard. “I don't know if they ever rested, I know I did.”
Beginning around 2:48 p.m., the first group of girls began the second round. The first from the Tigers to tee off was at 4:54 p.m. All groups were to play the back nine.
That was perfect for Matzke.
“Yeah I do actually,” She said when asked if she preferred the back nine. “I think my score shows it.”
In the opening round on Tuesday, Matzke cruised through the back nine. She shot a 35, 1-under-par, in the first round. She made birdie on the 10th, 14th and 16th holes. In the second round, Matzke again had success as she shot a 38 while recording a birdie on the 75-yard 15th. She made par on the final three holes to close a long day.
On several of the holes in the back nine, players barely used their driver. That played into Matzke’s strength as she was striking her iron shots beautifully each day.
“My irons have been something I've been working on, grinding on the whole season,” she said. “I think I have finally gotten to a point where I'm comfortable with them and I'm consistent. It happened at the right time. It all came together at the end for me.”
Randgaard said he saw the team able to navigate their way through the course well despite a heat advisory, 20-30 winds on Tuesday, then waiting out the rain on Wednesday.
The whole team had moments in which they made excellent second shots from unfavorable lies.
“We knew in that back nine, you can add up strokes pretty quick on a lot of those holes, especially from 11 through 15,” Randgaard said. “The girls knew what we wanted to do. They hit a lot of clutch shots. It might have been a putt off the green that went in, good sand shots.”
Junior Emma Berge ended her second round with a 39 and a two-round total of 123. She shot 40 on the back nine in the first round, which included a birdie on the 10th hole, on her way to an 84.
Sophomore Jordana Windhorst Knudsen finished her second round with a 41, making birdie on the 12th hole. She also birdied the 10th hole in the first round and shot an 82. Windhorst Knudsen and Berge tied with a 123, which was 11th among all individuals.
Brooke Bee ended her first round with an 85 and shot a 43 in the second for a 128. The junior birdied the 11th and 15th holes during her first round. Junior Kaitlin Schmidt (139) concluded her first round with a 95. She birdied the 10th hole and made three pars. She had four pars during her second round. Freshman Mattie Mears (142) recorded four pars and a birdie on her first round of 94. She ended the second round with back-to-back pars for a 48.
