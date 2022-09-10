Another loss for Red Wing to begin the season, but this one didn’t feel as deflating to the team.
The Wingers trailed 14-7 at the half and if it weren’t for some offensive turnovers when the team was finding a rhythm and moving downfield, the Wingers might have been able to squeak out a win.
At least that’s what the feeling was among the team after a 35-21 loss to Mankato East at Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field Saturday afternoon.
Red Wing added some diversity to their offense which benefited the receivers and running back Kaleb Hove.
With its full array of lineman and a focus on getting its playmakers the ball, the Wingers began the game by running the ball. Hove ran the ball 11 times in the first 20 offensive plays for Red Wing. They also passed just five times in the first 20 plays.
After that, the Wingers began to pass more frequently. That seemed to free up Hove from carrying the offense and allowed him to break off a couple longer runs. He caught a couple screen passes that resulted in 26 yards. Tyler Rodgers led all receivers with a handful of receptions and even completed a WR throw, a play that seems to be in vogue in high school football this season, to Mitch Seeley for a big play.
Stinson said he was hoping to add more to what the Wingers could do and in practice the team has focused on getting the ball in the hands of their playmakers more often.
“We had some consistency with our offensive line. We saw some things in the Mankato East film, too,” Stinson said. “We saw we could attack them on the edge to loosen up our inside runs with Kaleb.”
Rodgers said after the game it was one of the best overall passing games the Wingers have had in a few seasons.
“Reinitz did a great job getting the ball and our lineman, too, gave us some time to throw,” Rodgers said.
The Wingers trailed by as much as 28-7 with 1 minute 42 seconds to go in the third quarter. They were able to make somewhat of a rally back into the game on a Rodgers touchdown catch and a Hove touchdown run after Maurice Rosebear ran a kickoff over 60 yards to set up the Wingers in excellent position.
Stinson noted the tackling still needed to be cleaned up as well as ill-timed fumbles. The Cougars ran an option offense for a majority of the game and on many of their rushes were able to make it to the second level. The Cougars gained 319 yards of offense, 256 came on the ground with quarterback Rafe Bowman leading the team with 143 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns.
“We were really attacking the line of scrimmage where the ball was at,” Stinson said. “We're getting into position, but we're not closing the distance to get into position for a tackle sooner.”
Rodgers added, “We have to work on tackling, I don't think we're getting low enough. Maybe we can go back this week and pound Albert Lea a little bit. Work on tackling this week.”
In the postgame team meeting, some of the seniors and juniors addressed the team after the coaches finished. The message; remember how last year felt. The Wingers won its only game last season, ending a long losing streak, against Albert Lea. With how well certain aspects of the Winger offense improved from last week in Winona, the feeling among the players is it’s a winnable game.
It will be Albert Lea’s homecoming game as well.
MANKATO EAST 35, RED WING 21
ME 0 14 14 7 - 35
RW 0 7 0 14 - 21
Red Wing
Passing: Abe Reinitz, 15-for-24, 119 yards, 2TD, 2INT. Rushing: Kaleb Hove, 23 attempts, 91 yards, TD; Marcus Young, three att, 21 yards; Rodgers, two att, 5 yards; Reinitz, four att, (-5) yards. Receiving: Rodgers, five receptions, 48 yards, 2TD; Mitch Seeley, 3 rec, 41 yards; Hove, two rec, 26 yards; Keegan Knutson, two rec, 9 yards; Konnor Kelly, one rec, 9 yards; Calen Beard, one rec, 6 yards; Young, one rec, 0 yards.
Notes
Red Wing travels to take Albert Lea for the Tigers’ homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 16. Albert Lea is coming off a lopsided 71-7 loss to Stewartville. The Tigers lost in Week 1 to Faribault 41-7.
In the last four meetings between the two teams, the Tigers have outscored the Wingers 31-26 on average. Yet the Wingers are 2-2 in those four games, which includes two section playoff games.
Quotes
“I think the (postgame) speech definitely got all the younger guys fired up. I know the seniors are already fired up. We remember last year's game against Albert Lea at homecoming and we know it's their homecoming and we know why they're having us as their homecoming. We're definitely motivated to go there and beat 'em.” – Senior Tyler Rodgers said on facing Albert Lea next week and how the team is feeling after a confidence-building fourth quarter in loss to Mankato East.
“I'm not much for throwing the ball, but great catch Mitchell. We've been practicing that play for weeks. I didn't expect them to call it. It's kind of a crazy play, right? But it worked. I just threw it up. I knew Mitchell would catch it.” – Rodgers said on his throw to Mitch Seeley that resulted in a 30-yard catch.
