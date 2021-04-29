Red Wing participated in its first Big Nine Conference meet of the season on Thursday at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona. Despite putting together its season best score three days earlier but coming up at the bottom of the field, the Wingers received a little redemption on Thursday with a second-place finish.
Red Wing finished the meet with a team score of 390.
Individually, Ava Bremseth was the top Winger scorer with an 18-hole round of 90. Bailie Roschen was second on the team with 96, followed by Bri Novak (101) and Anna Deppe’s season-best score of 103.
Red Wing will next compete at the Lake City invite on Wednesday at The Jewel.
